Watch: BMC demolishes illegal film studio over alleged CRZ violations

On Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) destroyed the movie studio constructed by Congress leader Aslam Shaikh, who was a former minister, in the Madh region of Mumbai. Aslam Shaikh came under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Environment Ministry in July 2022 for illegally operating film studios on Madh Island.

The move came after in August 2022, the Ministry of Environment of Maharashtra issued a notice regarding the alleged studio scam in Madh and ordered Mumbai Collector and Municipal Corporation to take strict action in this matter.

According to reports, Aslam Shaikh allegedly violated the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) regulations and allowed for the unauthorized building of over twenty-five film studios on Madh Island. The Environment and Forest Ministries received complaints, prompting the Enforcement Directorate to investigate the matter.