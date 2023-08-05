Watch: Brawl breaks out on Pune railway station's platform

Watch: Brawl breaks out on Pune railway station's platform

A video capturing a dramatic altercation between two individuals at Pune Railway Station's platform one has surfaced. One person can be seen engaging in a filmy-style brawl, reportedly near the station director's office on Friday evening.

As per reports, a conflict emerged between two individuals due to a disagreement. Passengers present at the platform attempted to intervene, but the participants in the altercation issued threats to them. However, a subsequent intervention by a group of passengers and railway cleaning staff successfully resolved the issue. Nevertheless, this incident has sparked apprehensions about passenger safety at Pune Railway Station.

