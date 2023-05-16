Watch: CCTV footage captures leopard attack on pet dog

In the early hours of Sunday (May 14), at around 2:15 am, a leopard attacked and killed a pet dog at Dnyaneshwar Mauli Bodybuilders' Patra shed located in Alephata (Taluka Junnar) area on The Nagar Kalyan Highway. Luckily, a young person who was sleeping in the shed managed to survive the attack.

Sudama Munnilal Sharma, a 52-year-old garage owner named Dnyaneshwar Mauli Bodybuilders, had his son Sudhakar sleeping in a makeshift shed after finishing work for the day. Sudhakar's pet dog was also sleeping with him on the pillow. Around 2:15 am, a leopard quietly approached the vehicles nearby and suddenly attacked the dog. Sudhakar woke up to the commotion, but the leopard managed to capture and kill the dog before escaping. The entire incident was captured on CCTV.