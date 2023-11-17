Watch: Clash breaks out between Sena factions at Balasaheb Thackeray's memorial in Mumbai

Tensions flared between the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday as their members clashed and exchanged slogans at the memorial of the late Bal Thackeray. The incident unfolded ahead of the 11th death anniversary of the party founder, scheduled for Friday.

The crowd was dispersed by police, while workers of the Shiv Sena shouted that the party belongs to them, those owing allegiance to Uddhav Thackeray responded with 'traitors go back' slogans.

The incident unfolded after Chief Minister Shinde paid respects at the Shivaji Park memorial. Addressing reporters, CM Shinde highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fulfilment of Bal Thackeray's dream with the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for inauguration on the eve of Thackeray's birth anniversary, January 22.

#WATCH | Mumbai: A scuffle broke out between supporters of the Eknath Shinde faction and the Uddhav Thackeray faction after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid tribute to Bala Saheb Thackeray at Bala Saheb's memorial at Shivaji Park ground today. pic.twitter.com/pO7zZp4u5Z — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2023

Shinde emphasized his government's commitment to realizing Bal Thackeray's aspirations. Krishna Hegde, Shiv Sena spokesperson, noted that CM Shinde's pre-death anniversary visit aimed to prevent conflicts, as witnessed last year.

However, Hegde accused UBT faction members, MP Anil Desai and MLC Anil Parab, of deliberately disrupting the occasion, alleging an attempt to create chaos. Hegde stressed that Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy belongs to all, emphasizing that paying tribute should transcend factional differences.

The police had a tough time keeping the warring factions away from each other. In fact, their tactful handling of the tense situation ensured that there was no violence.

The Shiv Sena split in June last year following a rebellion by Shinde and both factions have since been trying to claim the legacy of Bal Thackeray, reverentially called 'Hinduhriday Samrat' by supporters.