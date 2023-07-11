Watch: Clash erupts Between MLA Prashant Bamb and BRS workers over development project at Lasur station

A clash erupted between BJP MLA Prashant Bamb and BRS workers during an ongoing development project at Lasur station this afternoon. BRS leader Santosh Mane accused the work of being of poor quality and demanded its immediate halt. Tensions escalated as supporters of MLA Bamb and BRS workers confronted each other at the site. Prompt police intervention prevented further escalation, and both groups were escorted away from the scene.

Under the supervision of the police, construction work on the drainage line from Sawangi Chowk to Gitaban is currently underway. BRS leader Santosh Patil Mane is present at the site along with his workers. Supporters of MLA Prashant Bamb were already present at the location. A disagreement arose between BRS leader Santosh Mane and executive engineer Birwadekar regarding the quality of the work, resulting in Birwadekar's departure from the scene.

Expressing his dissatisfaction, Mane demanded an immediate halt to the work on the drainage line, citing poor quality. This led to an angry response from supporters of MLA Bamb, who confronted Mane. A verbal argument ensued, escalating into clashes between activists from both sides. The situation remained tense for a while until the police intervened in a timely manner to disperse the activists from both groups.