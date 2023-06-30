Watch: CM Eknath Shinde celebrates first Anniversary at Anand Ashram in Thane
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 30, 2023 07:50 PM 2023-06-30T19:50:28+5:30 2023-06-30T19:51:19+5:30
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Anand Ashram in Thane today to honour Anand Dighe on the anniversary of the Shinde-Fadnavis government. He began by laying flowers at the statue of Balasaheb Thackeray and then proceeded to pay respects to Anand Dighe's statue. The event drew a significant gathering of Shiv Sena supporters at Anand Ashram.
शिंदे सरकारच्या वर्षपूर्ती सोहळ्यानिमित्ताने मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे यांनी कार्यकर्त्यांसोबत ठाण्याच्या आनंदाश्रमाबाहेर केक कापून आनंद साजरा केला. व्हिडिओ : विशाल हळदे#EknathShinde pic.twitter.com/w06UnHtPBR— Lokmat (@lokmat) June 30, 2023
In a subsequent interaction with the media, he emphasized the government's accomplishments, emphasizing its strength and enhanced efficiency. He also criticized the opposition parties. Following the remarks, a celebratory moment ensued outside Anand Ashram, with the cutting of a 30-kg cake on a stage.
During the ongoing celebrations at Tembhi Naka, Devendra Fadnavis actively engaged by joining in through a video call, sharing in the jubilation. The Chief Minister reciprocated by reaching out to him via video call and extending congratulations.