Watch: CM Eknath Shinde offers prayers at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja with family

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with his family, made a significant visit to the revered Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Pandal in Mumbai's Parel area. This marks his second visit to this iconic pandal, where he sought blessings and offered prayers.

Accompanied by his son and Member of Parliament, Shrikant Shinde, CM Shinde participated in the auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Notably, CM Shinde had previously visited Lalbaugcha Raja during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Mumbai visit, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Lalbaugcha Raja, affectionately known as "The King of Lalbaug," houses a public Ganesha idol that draws millions of devotees during its 11-day display period. Believed to be the "Navasacha Ganpati," which translates to "the one who fulfils all wishes" in Marathi, this idol has been a cherished tradition for 90 years.

After 11 days, on the day of Anant Chaturdashi (Ganesha Visarjan), it gets immersed in the Arabian Sea at Girgaon Chowpatty. Its immense popularity draws more than 1.5 million pilgrims daily throughout the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, solidifying its status as a symbol of faith and devotion for the people of Maharashtra.