Watch: CM Eknath Shinde walks for hours in fog and rain to reach Irshalwadi, assesses landslide situation

The village of Irshalwadi in Khalapur, Raigad district, is grappling with immense sorrow. Heavy rains triggered a landslide on Irshalgad, which affected Irshalwadi, despite it being situated outside the landslide-prone region. This unexpected event has left the villagers frightened. As of now, 103 individuals have been rescued from the area. According to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, 12 people have lost their lives in this unfortunate event.

Due to the absence of a road, reaching the accident-hit Irshalwadi has become a challenging task, making it impossible to bring vehicles to the location. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde promptly rushed to Khalapur after learning about the incident. Since his arrival, he has been actively assessing and reviewing the situation.

In such a critical scenario, Chief Minister Shinde decided to reach the spot by foot, embarking on a one-and-a-half-hour-long walk to Irshalgad. Despite the adverse weather conditions, including fog, slippery roads, and rain, he persevered and reached Irshalwadi. Upon arrival, Chief Minister Shinde engaged in interactions with the villagers, and later, he shared his observations and statements with the media.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated, "Vehicles cannot come here. Everything has to be done manually. Help is being provided by SDRF, NDRF, and social organizations. Rescue operations are underway with their assistance. About 103 people have been identified, and at least 12 people have tragically lost their lives. Rescue and relief operations are in progress. Some individuals have gone out for work, and efforts are being made to trace them. The accident is unfortunate. In fact, I have met many relatives, and the government stands by them. The government will provide Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased. The injured are receiving treatment. Despite the challenging rescue operations, the rescuers are bravely risking their lives. Rescue operations are ongoing even in the rain," Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.