Watch: CM Shinde flags off first bus on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde flagged off the first bus to cross the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). The bus carried a team of engineers and workers who were instrumental in the construction of the MTHL. The Trans Harbour Link has significantly enhanced connectivity between Mumbai and the mainland by creating a 22 km long six-lane bridge, including a 16.5 km long sea bridge and a 5.5 km viaduct on the land on both sides.

The new sea link in Mumbai will have convenient connections at Sewri, Shivaji Nagar, and NH-4B near Chirle in Navi Mumbai. It will be the longest bridge over the sea in India. The project is expected to be finished by November 2023.

In Package-1 and Package-2 of the project, they have successfully installed 70 long sections made of Orthotropic Steel Deck (OSD) as part of the sea link. These sections have different lengths, ranging from 65m to 180m. Furthermore, all the concrete structures for the entire 22km project have been completed. This means that the construction of all the sections, both over the water and on the land, connecting Mumbai to the mainland, is finished. It is an impressive accomplishment considering the specialized and difficult nature of the work.