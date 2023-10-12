Watch: Congress meeting in Nagpur turns chaotic as two factions clash over mic

A meeting convened by Maharashtra Congress President, Nana Patole, to discuss Lok Sabha seats within the Nagpur division, took an unruly turn when two factions of the Congress party engaged in a physical altercation. The dispute erupted as Nagpur Congress President Vikas Thackeray and party leader Narendra Jichkar vied for control of the microphone, both seeking to address the gathered crowd.

Amidst the chaotic scene, prominent figures including Mr. Patole, leader of the opposition in the Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, and former MP Vilas Muttemwar were present on the stage. Sources said that the tensions were further fueled by recent remarks made by Mr. Wadettiwar about Rahul Gandhi.

Despite Mr. Patole's efforts to restore order, the confrontation persisted for nearly half an hour. The clash was primarily between two opposing factions within the Nagpur Congress, with one supporting Mr. Muttemwar and the other aligning with former ministers Nitin Raut and Satish Chaturvedi.

Earlier this week, reports emerged of internal divisions within the party during the Congress Working Committee Meeting, specifically regarding a statement condemning the Hamas attack on Israel.