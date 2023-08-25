Watch: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar makes first visit to Pimpri-Chinchwad after joining Maharashtra govt

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, a prominent figure in Maharashtra politics, arrived in Pimpri-Chinchwad today for his inaugural visit since becoming part of the Shinde-Fadnavis administration. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) stalwart received a warm reception from fervent party members and officials.

Amidst an air of excitement, Pawar was welcomed at Ravet Mukai Chowk with an impressive 550 kg floral arrangement, including a locally crafted bouquet. Pawar's day-long schedule included a pivotal address to NCP supporters at 2 p.m.

Pimpri-Chinchwad city, previously a stronghold for Ajit Pawar, has experienced a shift. Over the last few years, the BJP has made inroads and now controls the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. With Ajit Pawar's alignment with the BJP, the local political dynamics have entirely changed. Concurrently, both the Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar groups are active in the city. The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections are pending due to the end of the five-year term. The spotlight now rests on Ajit Pawar's role in the city.