Watch: Deputy Speaker's unique dance with wife goes viral

Narhari Zirwal, the MLA and Deputy Speaker of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is known for his humble nature and often makes headlines for his simplicity. Recently, he went on a trip abroad with his wife, and their simplicity during the journey garnered admiration from many.

In the past, he was seen happily dancing to folk songs at an event in his village. Now, their dance has become popular once again, but with a unique twist. This time, the Deputy Speaker danced with his wife on his shoulders, showing their strong bond. They performed this special dance at a village event, and it left a lasting impression on the audience.

MLA Zirwal surprised everyone by carrying his wife on his shoulders and dancing to the music. They held hands and moved in sync with the beat of the Sambhal instrument. Their dance video became popular on social media and went viral. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court made an important decision about a power struggle in the state. Earlier, Narhari Zirwal gained attention on social media, and memes with his name became widely shared.

Meanwhile, a lot of people praised his dance moves and captured the moment on their smartphones to share it on social media.