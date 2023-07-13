Watch: Dhananjay Munde receives grand welcome in Beed, NCP supporters celebrate

NCP leader Ajit Pawar's alliance with the BJP and subsequent inclusion in the ruling government has reshaped the political landscape in the state. Alongside him, eight legislators have also taken the oath as ministers. Notably, Dhananjay Munde has regained his position as a minister.

Today, Dhananjay Munde made his way to Beed, where he was warmly greeted by exuberant supporters who celebrated his arrival with great enthusiasm. The jubilant reception spanned various towns in Beed, including Dhanora, Kada, Ashti, Jamkhed, Patoda, Wadwani, Kej, Ambajogai, and Parali.

NCP workers organized extravagant felicitations, complete with JCB machine-assisted flower showers. In Patoda, seven JCB machines were utilized to shower flowers on Minister Dhananjay Munde, creating a spectacular display.

After a gap of 25 years, this extraordinary reception in Beed reflects the unwavering support and devotion of the people, reinforcing the NCP's stronghold in the region.