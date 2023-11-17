Watch: Fire breaks out in 21-storey Dhavalgiri building at Mumbai's Grant road

In a morning incident on Friday, a fire broke out in a ground plus 21-storey Dhavalgiri building located at Grant Road in Mumbai. The fire has spread across the 11th and 12th floors of the building. Residents stranded on various floors have been rescued.

According to officials, the rescue operation involved evacuating people stranded on the 21st and 22nd floors, bringing them safely to the terrace. Subsequently, seven to eight individuals stranded on the 15th floor were also rescued using the staircase and escorted to the terrace. The building, described as a Ground + 21 structure, faced the fire emergency at the Dhavalgiri Building in Grant Road's Kaplaswadi area.

The fire reported at 9:35 am on Friday, prompted a swift response, with officials declaring it a level 2 fire by 10:10 am. Despite the intensity of the blaze, no injuries have been reported so far. The fire has affected the 8th and 12th floors, causing damage to electric wiring, electric installation, furniture, doors, and household articles.

According to reports, presently, the firefighting efforts involve eight Fire Engines, six Jet Tanks, one Breathing Apparatus (BA) Van, one Hydraulic Platform (HP), one Turntable Ladder (TTL), one Highrise Van, one Divisional Officer (DO), and one Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) deployed on-site to manage the situation effectively. The coordinated response aims to contain the fire and prevent further escalation in this developing situation.