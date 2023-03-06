Watch: Fire brigade rescues elderly mental patient trapped on 32nd floor

The fire brigade has successfully rescued a 70-year-old elderly mental patient who was trapped on the 32nd floor of the Sarovar tower building in Kandivali East. He is a resident of the Lake Tower building and is a mental patient. The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

He had climbed the 4-foot security wall of the 32nd floor of the tower and landed in the space in front of the building, which was about 6 feet deep. On one side of this place was the outer area of the building, which looked like a deep valley. The person was sitting in an unconscious state in this place. Firefighters rushed to the scene immediately after local residents informed the fire brigade.

The fire brigade personnel safely rescued the man using a safety harness and rope. The life of the old man was saved by trying very hard.