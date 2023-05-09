Watch: Gautami Patil's performance result in accidents and property damage due to massive crowds

Gautami Patil continues to make headlines with her captivating dance moves, and once again, she has caught the public's attention. This time, the buzz surrounds a remarkable incident that took place during one of her shows. The performance drew an enormous crowd, and unfortunately, a group of individuals standing on the roof in front of them had a sudden and unfortunate accident as the roof collapsed.

Gautami Patil's performance was scheduled to take place in Mahalgaon, located in the Vaijapur taluka. Owing to her immense popularity, a huge crowd had gathered to witness the event. However, due to the limited space available, some residents had climbed on top of the nearby shops to get a better view of the show. While the event was ongoing, a few individuals were sitting on a sheet shed shop to enjoy the performance, which unfortunately collapsed, causing harm to those who were on it.

A huge crowd had assembled to attend the event, some individuals even climbed onto the roof of the Zilla Parishad School to get a better view of the show. Unfortunately, the school's facade, as well as its mesh compound, were damaged due to the large number of people gathered on the premises.