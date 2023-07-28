Watch: Guess who showed up in Maharashtra Assembly session? you won't believe it!

As the monsoon session of the Maharashtra assembly continues, the legislative premises are abuzz with fervent discussions among leaders. Crucial issues pertaining to farmers' concerns, flood-affected regions, the Manipur case, women's safety, and infrastructure development are under scrutiny and debate in the Assembly. Simultaneously, the monsoon session in Delhi's Parliament is equally charged with intense deliberations.

Surprisingly, today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an unexpected appearance at the legislative assembly, evoking astonishment and shock among all present.

During the legislative session, an intriguing incident unfolded when a doppelgänger of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, named Vikas Mahante, made an appearance at the House premises. Bearing an uncanny resemblance to Modi, from attire to facial features and even body language, many initially mistook him for the actual Prime Minister. However, upon realizing that it was Modi's duplicate, Vikas Mahante, many gathered around him, eager to capture moments through pictures and selfies. A video capturing this extraordinary occurrence went viral on social media, where he is seen engaging in a discussion with Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat.

The unexpected appearance of Modi's look-alike added a unique and intriguing element to the ongoing legislative proceedings, sparking discussions and curiosity among onlookers and netizens alike.