Watch: Labourer tied to tractor, beaten for looking at contractor's wife

A labourer from Beed who had arrived in Chandrapur to work with a contractor was reportedly tied to a tractor and brutally beaten up after he was accused of looking at the contractor's wife. The incident has caused widespread shock and outrage.

As per reports from India TV, the incident took place on April 1.

The incident, which involved a group of men repeatedly slapping a labourer, was captured on video and has since become viral on social media.