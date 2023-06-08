Watch: Leopard enters residential area in Pune, leaves with slippers

The Ambegaon taluka in Pune district is experiencing a rise in leopard sightings, which is causing growing unease among the local residents. Daily, people are sharing their encounters with these magnificent yet formidable animals.

In a recent incident, a leopard was spotted on the compound of Ramdas Valse Patil's house in Nirgudsar, possibly in search of food. However, since it couldn't find any, the leopard stayed in the area for a while before eventually leaving. Interestingly, before its departure, the leopard took a pair of slippers from the compound.

The whole incident was recorded by the security cameras installed in the household, and the video quickly became popular on different social media sites. The footage displays the bold actions of the leopard, leaving everyone amazed and sparking conversations about the growing interactions between humans and animals in the area.

While the authorities in the area are actively addressing the increasing fear caused by leopards, the residents are staying watchful and stressing the significance of maintaining a secure and harmonious coexistence with these captivating yet unpredictable animals.