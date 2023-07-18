Watch: Leopard spotted at Sinhagad Fort, tourists urged to be cautious

Sinhagad, located in Pune, is a renowned tourist spot that experiences a surge in visitor numbers during the onset of the rainy season. However, extra precautions are now necessary for tourists planning to visit the fort. The recent sightings of leopards and their cubs within the Sinhagad enclosure have caused quite a commotion in the region.

During the monsoon season, numerous tourists flock to Sinhagad for trekking and leisurely walks. To enhance the tourists' experience, the PMT is launching a bus service to ease transportation to the area. However, it's essential to note that Sinhagad is a densely forested region teeming with various wildlife, including some wild animals.

Recently, the presence of a leopard in Ghera Sinhagad has been confirmed, leading the forest department to install warning signs along the route to the fort, cautioning visitors about the potential leopard-prone area. Despite this acknowledgement, no actual sightings of leopards have been reported in the vicinity.

Now, tourists must exercise extreme caution before visiting Sinhagad. The recent appearance of leopards and their cubs within the fort's vicinity has caused significant unrest in the area. Notably, the leopard was spotted dangerously close to the village, prompting authorities to issue alerts to the residents of nearby villages near Sinhagad Fort, urging them to stay vigilant.