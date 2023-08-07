Watch: Locals assault police and doctor near AIMS hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A scuffle erupted near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s CIDCO's AIMS Hospital on Saturday evening, triggered by the arrival of the police following a call from an on-duty doctor. The situation escalated as individuals started attacking the doctor and subsequently turned their aggression towards the law enforcement officers. The commotion was captured on camera and has now emerged on social media platforms.

It is reported that in an attempt to manage the situation, the police initially requested the individual in question to move his car from the centre of the road and park it to the side. However, he purportedly refused and responded with confrontational statements, even issuing a threat to set the hospital ablaze.

A video recording captured a scene where members of the More family were seen assaulting the police officers who had arrived in response to a doctor's complaint. They grabbed one of the officers by the collar, pulled him, and subjected him to physical violence in the presence of a large gathering. Three individuals, specifically Shivanand Gajanan More, Gajanan More, and Vijaya Gajanan More, were recognized as suspects and apprehended in connection with the incident. Subsequently, they were taken into custody, presented before the court, and then remanded to judicial custody.