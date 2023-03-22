Watch: Maharashtrians welcome Marathi New Year with Gudi Padwa celebrations and vibrant Shobha Yatra

Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, attended the Gudi Padwa celebrations in Thane city on Wednesday to mark the start of the traditional Marathi new year.

The festival is being celebrated with zeal and pomp in Mumbai and other parts of the state, with people hoisting "Gudis" at their homes, which is considered auspicious and is thought to bring good luck and fortune.

Pratipada is the first day of the new moon phase, and 'Gudi' or 'Gudhi' is the word for a flag. Farmers celebrate the festival to mark the beginning of the harvest season.

Padmabushan-awardee violinist N Rajam was also present. Shinde later took part in a Gudi Padwa procession in Thane district's Dombivali township.

"All the restrictions on festivals are lifted. It is nice to see that people from all walks of life are celebrating Gudi Padwa," Shinde said. "Our government has lifted all restrictions on celebrating festivals because of which we could celebrate Dahihandi, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali, Dussehra and other festivals. It is good to see the culture is being protected and preserved in the true spirit," he said.

Shinde also participated in the Shobha Yatra during the Shree Ambe Mata Chaitra Navratri Festival in Thane.

People celebrate Gudi Padwa by cleaning their homes and decorating them with colourful rangolis, as well as hoisting Gudis, which are bamboo sticks decorated with a colourful cloth tied to a 'Kalash' at the top and a garland of flowers attached to it, as well as mango leaves and neem leaves.

Notably, in 2022, the state government removed all COVID-19 restrictions on Gudi Padwa. Citizens, on the other hand, were instructed to wear masks and maintain a safe distance.

To welcome the Maharashtrian new year, a procession led by the presiding deity was led out of the Kopineshwar temple in Thane. There were 75 floats from various associations and organisations in this Shobha yatra.