Watch: Man arrested for riding motorcycle with seven children, charged with attempted culpable homicide

A 40-year-old individual from central Mumbai was apprehended by the Mumbai police on Sunday on charges of attempted culpable homicide. The incident gained widespread attention after a video surfaced on social media, showing the person riding a motorcycle with seven children on board.

The incident was recorded on video and quickly gained traction on social media, leading to prompt intervention by the Mumbai Traffic Police. The law enforcement authorities identified the rider and apprehended them five days after the incident.

In a brief 9-second video, an individual can be observed riding a scooter near Mumbai Central Bridge (East), carrying luggage and accompanied by seven children, all of whom are minors. The video depicts a situation where an adult is riding a scooter with seven children as passengers, none of whom are wearing helmets for protection.

The Mumbai police acted swiftly and lodged a case at Tardeo police station under Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to the offence of attempted murder.

On Sunday, the Mumbai Police tweeted a photo of the accused with his face blurred. The tweet read, “Not the ride we support! This rider had put the life of all pillion riders and others in danger. A serious offence u/sec 308 IPC for attempting to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against the accused rider. #FollowRules #SetRightExample.”