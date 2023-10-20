Watch: Man disrupts Manoj Jarange Patil's rally in Pune, threatens to commit suicide

Chaos broke out at a rally led by Maratha leader Manoj Jarange-Patil in Pune's Rajgurunagar on Friday, October 20, when a man unexpectedly climbed on stage and seized the microphone from Jarange-Patil's hand.

Following Jarange-Patil's speech, the youth insisted on speaking, threatening to commit suicide if not given the opportunity. "Let me speak, or I will commit suicide," he said in the microphone. Despite efforts by Manoj Jarange to reason with him, the individual remained uncooperative. Eventually, security personnel removed the man from the stage. A video capturing the incident has emerged on social media, quickly gaining widespread attention.

Meanwhile, speaking at a huge rally at Rajgurunagar in Pune district, Jarange appealed to the community members not to resort to violence or any extreme step like suicide.

"Yesterday, one of our brothers, Sunil Kawale, ended his life while seeking quota (in Mumbai). In the last more than a month, 15 to 16 people from the community have ended their lives. In the past, 47 people from the community ended their lives. As a community, we will not allow their sacrifices to go to waste," he said.