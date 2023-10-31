Watch: Maratha reservation protestors burn tyres on Pune-Bengaluru highway, traffic affected

Protesters advocating for reservation for the Maratha community staged a disruptive demonstration on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway today, sparking extensive traffic delays. Demonstrators set tires ablaze near the Navale Bridge, resulting in long queues on both sides of the road.

#WATCH | Pro-Maratha reservation protestors burn tyres on Pune-Bengaluru highway near Navale bridge in Maharashtra's Pune city. The movement of vehicles is affected near the site of the protest. pic.twitter.com/4OGsSGcRhe — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took a crucial step to address the escalating situation, personally reaching out to activist Manoj Jarange. In their phone conversation, Shinde assured a concrete decision on granting Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community during the state cabinet's meeting scheduled for later today. Jarange, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike in Jalna district's Antarwali Sarati village since October 25, began consuming water after a "satisfactory" discussion with CM Shinde, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Maratha community's demands for reservation in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category have triggered protests across the state, leading to incidents of vandalism and arson targeting the residences of some politicians in certain areas. Consequently, a curfew has been imposed in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district to curb further outbreaks of violence.