Watch: Massive fire breaks out at warehouse in Thane's Bhiwandi area

In breaking news, a massive fire erupted at a warehouse situated in the Bhiwandi area of Thane. The fire has been raging on, and it has yet to be extinguished. The fire department has dispatched six fire tenders to the scene, and they are working tirelessly to bring the situation under control.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A fire broke out in a warehouse in Thane's Bhiwandi area. The fire is still on, about 6 fire tenders are present on the spot & are controlling the fire. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/2UsFQU5uiV — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

Social media platforms have been flooded with videos of the towering flames and thick smoke emanating from the warehouse. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties so far.