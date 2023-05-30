Watch: MIDC water pipeline burst during anti-encroachment drive in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

During the anti-encroachment operation at Shahnurmia Dargah Chowk, the JCB vehicle of the municipal corporation accidentally collided with a 700-meter water pipeline belonging to the MIDC.

This incident occurred on Wednesday evening around 4 o'clock. As a result, a massive splash of water surged up to a height of approximately 20 to 25 feet. The MIDC authorities have stated that due to this incident, there will be a disruption in water supply to the Chikalthana MIDC and the industrial estates near the railway station for the next 24 hours.

छत्रपती संभाजीनगर: दर्गा चौकातील अतिक्रमण काढताना जेसीबीचा धक्का लागून एमआयडीसीची ७०० मी.मी. व्यासाची जलवाहिनी फुटली. २० ते २५ फुट उंच फवारे उडाले, लाखो लिटर पाणी वाहून गेले pic.twitter.com/mhiZFXUFv2 — Lokmat Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (@milokmatabd) May 30, 2023

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation's (MIDC) old 700-meter water pipeline runs through the Shahnurmia Dargah Chowk in Chikalthana. This water pipeline provides water supply to the industrial estates in Chikalthana and the industrial estates near the railway station, as well as the civic amenities.

Additionally, there is a municipal corporation tanker point located at the MIDC's water reservoir in Cidco N1. From this point, tankers distribute water to various urban colonies across the city. Unfortunately, at 4 pm on Tuesday, the JCB operated by the BMC's encroachment removal team accidentally caused the burst of this significant water line.