Watch: MNS enters Babri Masjid row, releases video targeting BJP leader Chandrakant Patil

The Babri Masjid issue has sparked a controversy in the politics of the state. The Thackeray faction has adopted an aggressive stance in response to a statement made by BJP leader Chandrakant Patil. Uddhav Thackeray has demanded that Patil be dismissed or that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should resign. In addition, the MNS has shared a video of Raj Thackeray and directed it towards BJP leader Chandrakant Patil.

The MNS has responded to the controversy surrounding Chandrakant Patil's statement by releasing a video of Raj Thackeray. In the video, which was shared on Twitter by an MNS official, Raj Thackeray narrates an incident from the day the Babri Masjid fell.

According to the incident narrated by Raj Thackeray in the video, Balasaheb received a call from a newspaper one or two hours after the Babri Masjid fell. The newspaper claimed that nobody was willing to take responsibility, BJP member Sunder Singh Bhandari had allegedly denied involvement by BJP members and suggested that the Shiv Sena may have been responsible. Raj Thackeray claims that he was present when this happened. Balasaheb reportedly responded by saying, "If those are my Shiv Sainik, I am proud of them," emphasizing the importance of taking responsibility for one's actions during such a critical moment.

Uddhav Thackeray also criticized Chandrakant Patil's statement, saying that When the Babri Masjid was demolished, everyone was hiding like rats in their burrows. He pointed out that the current Prime Minister was not visible during the incident. Thackeray called for Patil to be removed from his position and cited Balasaheb Thackeray's acceptance of responsibility after hearing Bhandari's statement, who was the vice-president of the then Janata Party.