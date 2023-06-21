Watch: Mobile phone usage sparks bike fire at petrol pump in Nagpur

A notice at the petrol pump advises customers not to use their mobile phones while refuelling their vehicles. Petrol pump employees frequently remind customers about this precautionary measure. However, despite the repeated reminders, a significant number of people choose to disregard this warning. Recently, a video has emerged, serving as a visual reminder about the potential risks associated with using mobile phones at the pump.

In the viral video, allegedly from Nagpur district, a bike unexpectedly catches fire while someone is using a mobile phone at a petrol pump. However, it should be noted that the authenticity of the video has not been officially confirmed. The footage shows the passenger on the bike swiftly abandoning it and moving to a safe distance, while the staff present at the petrol pump promptly initiates fire safety protocols and successfully extinguishes the flames.