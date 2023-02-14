Watch: MP Navneet Rana lashes out on gay marriage and live-in relationships, says- this is not our culture

Navneet Rana's views about live-in relationships and same-sex marriages have made the headlines.

Addressing a gathering in her constituency, the Amravati MP said parents send their children to other cities for studies, but then some of these boys and girls engage in 'live-in relationships' and stay together at rented places.

Rana also spoke out against same-sex marriages, saying, "What is happening these days the boys are marrying boys and girls are marrying girls...which tradition came into our life?"

Speaking about live-in relationships and same-sex marriages, Rana stated "I never heard of 'live-in relationship' in my entire life".

Navneet Rana made the remarks while attending an event organised on the occasion of Saint Gajanan Maharaj Manifest Day.

When we used to study, I never heard of live-in relationships, however, I hear it from today's generation. Parents send their children for education, but boys and girls go to Pune, and Mumbai and stay together in a rented houses. This is not our culture...boys are marrying boys and some girls are marrying girls, she said.