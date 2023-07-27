Watch: MSRTC bus runs with partially detached rooftop

In recent media reports, there were discussions about the state government's plan to acquire 5,000 new buses for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). However, despite the anticipation of these new buses, commuters continue to express frustration over the deplorable state of the existing buses.

Many buses lack proper glass, some seats are missing or half-torn, and in certain instances, the vehicle's noise while moving adds an unintended musical touch. The passengers are growing increasingly dissatisfied with the current condition of the buses. Amidst these concerns, a video of another MSRTC bus with similar issues has surfaced.

A video has now emerged on social media, showing one such bus with visible damages. The situation has drawn mixed reactions, with some ridiculing the corporation and government for the state of the buses, while others are emphasizing the urgency of addressing the issue seriously.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, features a bus in Gadchiroli district. Despite the outer rooftop being half blown away, the drivers are pushing the bus forward. Thankfully, the road it is travelling on appears to be in decent condition. Otherwise, one can only imagine the potential risks for both passengers and drivers. While this incident might serve as an example in Gadchiroli, the unfortunate reality is that similar conditions persist in many bus depots across the state. The crucial question remains whether the government will take these issues seriously.