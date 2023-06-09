Watch: MSRTC employs first woman ST driver in Maharashtra

Archana Atram, a member of MSRTC's Pune division, created history by becoming the first female ST driver in Maharashtra. She proudly commenced her maiden journey as an ST driver, operating between Saswad and Neera in Pune.

Archana is among the hundred women selected by MSRTC for the ST driver position, with their recruitment initiated in 2019. However, their training was delayed due to the pandemic. Presently, 18 candidates are undergoing training in Pune, and on Thursday, six of them successfully completed their training and joined the service.

Archana, hailing from Sarkani village in Nanded district, has shattered the gender barrier in MSRTC, as previously only men were employed as ST drivers while women were limited to conductor roles. This significant milestone marks a progressive step towards gender inclusivity in public transportation.