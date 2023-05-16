Watch: Municipal official's aggressive behavior sparks outrage

A video featuring Madhav Jagtap, the deputy commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation's encroachment department, has gone viral on social media. In the footage, he can be seen behaving rudely at a food stall on Ferguson Road while conducting an encroachment drive. Madhav Jagtap was seen kicking and knocking over a pot of food.

The video from April 5 is spreading widely on the internet. A group from the encroachment department went to Ferguson Road to take action, and Madhav Jagtap, the deputy commissioner of the municipal encroachment department, was part of that team. However, on this occasion, Madhav Jagtap acted very unruly and aggressive. They forcefully kicked the food stalls, causing a disturbance. Additionally, during the chaos, hot oil accidentally splattered onto the employees present at the scene.

However, despite continuous appeals for action against wealthy individuals who engage in encroachment, their activities appear to be overlooked. Meanwhile, a video surfaced on social media showing Madhav Jagtap, who is responsible for overseeing such operations, kicking over the utensils and stalls of struggling small business owners. As a result of the video going viral, there has been a widespread call for action to be taken against Madhav Jagtap.