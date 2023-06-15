Watch: Muslim man from Hyderabad provides foot massages to warkaris in Pune

While thousands of warkaris on their yearly pilgrimage to Pandharpur made a stop in Pune, local residents generously stepped forward to offer them various amenities during their stay in the city. One such individual, Abdul Razzak (Abdul chacha) from Hyderabad, has been providing foot massages to the warkaris upon their arrival in Pune for more than two decades.

Originally from Pune, Razzak relocated to Hyderabad. Each year, local organizations in Pune reach out to him and invite him to provide foot massages to the warkaris. Razzak employs ayurvedic oil as he diligently extends his services to the pilgrims.

"I have been offering this service for the past 20 years. While I used to reside in Pune before, I have now relocated to Hyderabad. Nonetheless, I was invited to continue providing foot massages to the warkaris this year as well. Using this ayurvedic oil helps to relax their muscles, which is especially beneficial considering the long journey they have to walk," Razzak explained.