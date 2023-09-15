Watch: Nagpur shines in vibrant Marbat festival celebrations

In the vibrant city of Nagpur, Maharashtra, crowds gathered enthusiastically to participate in the age-old Marbat festival, a unique 150-year-old tradition celebrated exclusively in this region. As per the time-honoured custom, devotees led a colourful procession, bearing effigies symbolising evil forces.

The focal point of this grand spectacle was the clay effigies, known as 'Marbats,' representing both Kali (in black) and Pivli (in yellow), which captivated onlookers. The festival culminates in the ceremonial burning of these effigies, symbolising the triumph of good over evil and carrying forward a rich cultural legacy in Nagpur.