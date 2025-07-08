Watch: Nanded Man Tears Tar Road With Bare Hands, Exposes Poor Construction

A bizarre incident has gone viral on social media where a man was seen in the middle of the road and tried to pull out a portion of it with his bare hand. This incident took place in Pune's Nanded area in Biloli taluka. With surprising ease, he begins to dismantle the road surface, pulling away chunks of asphalt and revealing a layer of stones beneath.

While digging up the road, he addressed the govt and asked for justice for giving road which is in bad condition. He said, "See the quality of the road, dear CM, look at this, will the citizens of this taluka get justice?" He further added that underneath the Asphalt their is wet soil and this is the condition, we need justice.

Also Read: Power Cut in Pune: No Electricity Supply for Over 52,000 Consumers, Including IT Firms in Hinjewadi; Employees Ask for Work From Home

They alleged that very little Tar was used on the road and that the layer beneath it had also not been prepared properly. Residents in the Dugaon (Nashik district) and Dongargaon (Pune district) area report that a recently constructed road, finished just a month ago, is already riddled with potholes. They claim the road's poor condition stems from insufficient asphalt usage and inadequate preparation of the underlying layer.