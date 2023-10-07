Watch: Nigerian man makes daring escape from police custody during drug raid in Navi Mumbai

A video circulating on the internet has captured a dramatic escape of an accused Nigerian national from police custody during a drug raid conducted by Navi Mumbai police. The raid targeted the emerging drug mafia in the Sector 24 area of Ulwe.

In the viral video shared on social media, the accused managed to break free from a police officer's grasp as they were walking towards a police van. He sprinted away from the police, prompting a swift pursuit by the police officers. During the chase, one of the pursuing officers fell to the ground in his attempt to capture the fleeing suspect. Other officers dispersed in different directions in their efforts to apprehend the accused. As of now, there are no reports confirming whether the police were able to successfully capture the escapee.

This incident comes on the heels of another recent drug-related arrest involving a Nigerian national. In September, the Kharghar police arrested Chukwuebuka Abel Udeh, also a Nigerian national, and seized methaqualone drug (MD) valued at Rs 6 lakh. Udeh had come to Sector 13 in Kharghar with the intention of selling the contraband.

Acting on the received information, a team led by a senior police inspector set a trap and apprehended Udeh along with the illegal drugs. When confronted by the police, Udeh attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended. A subsequent search led to the recovery of 60 grams of methaqualone drug from his possession. A case has been registered against him at the Kharghar police station.

The Kharghar area has witnessed multiple actions taken against Nigerian individuals in connection with drug trafficking. Despite these efforts, incidents involving such activities continue to emerge, posing challenges for police departments in the region.