Watch: Passenger distress at Pune airport, 10-hour delay sparks frustration

Passengers arrived at Pune Airport as early as 3 am, expecting their AirAsia flight to Bengaluru scheduled for departure at 5:30 am. However, they faced an agonizing wait of approximately 10 hours as the flight failed to arrive until 3 pm. Eventually, the 3 pm flight bound for Jaipur was assigned to transport the Bengaluru passengers. Unfortunately, this caused further inconvenience for the Jaipur-bound passengers, who also had to endure a few additional hours of delay. Frustrated and discontented, the passengers expressed their anger by creating a commotion at the airport and staging a protest against the airline.

Passengers arrived at the airport in the early hours of the morning, anticipating their 5:30 a.m. flight. However, as the plane failed to arrive on time, the passengers started seeking answers from the airline staff after waiting for an hour or two. They were frustrated by the lack of clear explanations provided by the airline. Many of the passengers had urgent commitments such as hospital visits, meetings, or interviews, resulting in significant inconvenience and distress. Stranded at the airport for approximately 10 hours, the passengers' frustration grew.

Eventually, the airline made the decision to redirect the Jaipur-bound flight to Bengaluru, causing further disappointment and inconvenience for the Jaipur-bound passengers. In response, the Jaipur passengers demanded that the Bhubaneswar-bound flight be redirected to Jaipur, but the airline informed them at the last minute that there were no available flights for the next five and a half hours. This led to an outburst of slogans and protests by the passengers at the airport.