Watch: Petrol pump manager brutally murdered over minor argument in Ahmednagar

In a disturbing incident, the manager of a petrol pump in Kopargaon, Ahmednagar district, was brutally murdered. The tragic event is believed to have stemmed from a minor dispute, and the shocking CCTV footage capturing the murder has gone viral on social media platforms. The accused individual responsible for the crime managed to escape, prompting an ongoing investigation by the police to bring them to justice.

Additional information reveals that the tragic incident occurred on the outskirts of Samvatsar village in Kopargaon taluka. Last night, three individuals arrived at the petrol pump on a motorcycle. Following a brief argument between one of the visitors and the employee on duty, the situation escalated. Regrettably, Bhojraj Ghanghav, the petrol pump manager, was ruthlessly attacked with a sharp weapon by one of the young men. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Bhojraj succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, the culprits fled from the location. An employee named Santosh More was also seriously injured in the attack. The police are currently conducting a comprehensive investigation to gather more information. The viral CCTV footage of the incident is being utilized by the authorities to aid in their inquiry.