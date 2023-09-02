Watch: Phulambri sarpanch sets own car ablaze in protest after lathi-charge on Maratha protesters

Protests were staged at two locations in Phulambri taluka in response to the lathi-charge on Maratha community reservation protesters in Jalna. Meanwhile, at 11 a.m., an activist set fire to his own car at Pal Phata on the national highway as a form of protest.

The impact of the lathi-charge on those agitating for Maratha reservation in Jalna on Friday is being seen everywhere. The city also witnessed a brief road blockade at Phulambri Tea Point this morning. Some activists then reached Pal Phata on the Jalgaon highway.

Mangesh Sable, sarpanch of Gevrai Payga, Aurangabad, set his car (MH20F 4964) on fire in the middle of the road and protested against the lathi charge. Meanwhile, police rushed to the spot after receiving information. Police detained Mangesh Sable and Sainath Bedke and brought them to the police station.