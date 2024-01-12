Watch: PM Modi Plays Cymbals at Shree Kala Ram Temple in Nashik

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a vibrant roadshow in Nashik, Maharashtra, setting the stage for the National Youth Festival inauguration. Joined by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, PM Modi visited Shree Kalaram Mandir, engaging in prayers and even playing cymbals during soulful Ram Bhajans.

The temple visit included the recitation of the 'Yudh Kanda' from Ramayana, translated from Marathi to Hindi through an AI tool. PM Modi continued his spiritual journey at Ramkund on the Godavari riverbank, where he received a traditional turban and participated in 'Jal Pujan' and 'aarti' ceremonies.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Shree Kalaram Mandir in Nashik, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/mADzM7rYpq — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

Later in the day, the Prime Minister is set to inaugurate Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge in Mumbai, at a total cost exceeding ₹17,840 crore. Following this, a public meeting in Navi Mumbai will mark the end of his eventful day.

According to ANI reports, the Prime Minister will also flag off the inaugural run of the EMU train from Uran railway station to Kharkopar. During the programme, Prime Minister will dedicate about Rs 2000 crore railway projects to the nation. The Prime Minister will also launch Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan. The Abhiyaan aims to empower women in the state of Maharashtra by providing skill development training and exposure to entrepreneurship development.