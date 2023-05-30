Watch: Residents of Ambad taluka deceived with bogus road construction

The residents of Hast Pokhari and Karjat in Ambad taluka were promised a well-designed road, but instead, they were deceived with the construction of a fake road. The villagers uncovered the fraudulent road and exposed the officials from the construction department, including the contractor. Today, the villagers captured a video showcasing fraudulent activity on the road. This video has generated widespread conversation and has become a significant talking point across the district.

The condition of the road from Karjat to Hast Pokhari in Ambad taluka was extremely poor. The villagers had to repeatedly approach their elected representatives to address the issue. Despite the road being approved later on, there were significant delays in its construction. It was initially speculated that the Karjat- Hast Pokhari road would be the first in the district to be built using German technology. A substantial amount of funds was allocated for the construction of this 9.3-kilometre road. The construction began with the application of gravel in the initial phase. However, the work came to a halt for a duration of two months.

Since then, the contractor has not been seen on this road. Due to the lack of proper maintenance, the constructed road had deteriorated significantly. In response to the outcry from the citizens, the road was hastily constructed without proper planning. As soon as the citizens became aware of this, they excavated the road. It was revealed by the villagers that the shoddy road had been covered with a layer of polythene and tar. This revelation has also exposed the officials responsible for inspecting the road quality, including contractor. The actions to be taken by the district administration regarding this matter have garnered significant attention.