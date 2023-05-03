Watch: Sanitation worker urges Supriya Sule for Sharad Pawar's reconsideration request

The political landscape of Maharashtra was rocked by the recent announcement of the resignation of Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party. This development has caused a major upheaval in the corridors of power, leaving many political observers stunned.

During the launch of his autobiography at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai, Sharad Pawar's sudden announcement of his resignation took everyone by surprise, including his party colleagues and supporters.

The news caused a wave of emotions among the gathered crowd, who were seen shedding tears and chanting slogans, urging him to reconsider his decision.

Meanwhile, a video has emerged featuring NCP MP Supriya Sule taking a morning walk on the streets of Mumbai when a sanitation worker approached her with a request.

“Tai, request Saheb to reconsider his decision and ask Sharad Pawar to continue as the president of NCP because his thoughts are aligned with the principles of Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar," said Sandesh Pawar. He is from Rajapur and is currently working as a BMC sanitation worker in the Race Course area of Mumbai.