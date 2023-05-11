Watch: Shiv Sainiks gather to celebrate victory after SC verdict in Kalyan

The Supreme Court announced its verdict on the Maharashtra power tussle today, a case that has gripped the attention of the entire country. The Chief Justice, Dhananjay Chandrachud, delivered the judgment in the Constitutional Court, which marks a pivotal moment in the state's political scenario.

Many Shiv Sainiks gathered outside the Sahyadri guest house to celebrate the victory after the verdict. Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Shinde congratulated Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and sweet treats were distributed to those present. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to everyone for their support.