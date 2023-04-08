Watch: Shiv Sena and BJP leaders chant religious slogans onboard flight to Ayodhya

On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Shiv Sena MPs and MLAs, departed from Mumbai to Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on a flight to visit Ayodhya.

This will be the first visit of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to Ayodhya since assuming his post in June 2022, following the Election Commission's recognition of his faction as Shiv Sena and allotment of the "bow and arrow" symbol for the party. During his visit, Shinde plans to pay his respects to Lord Ram by offering prayers.

A video has surfaced showing Shiv Sena MPs and MLAs, as well as leaders from their ally BJP, onboard a flight. In the video, they can be heard chanting the names of gods and goddesses, including Lord Ram, with great enthusiasm.