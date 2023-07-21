Watch: ST bus driver beaten up after alleged molestation at Georai bus depot

A shocking incident unfolded at Georai bus depot in Beed, where an ST bus driver who allegedly molested a woman faced severe consequences as he was mercilessly beaten up. The entire episode was captured on camera.

The injured bus driver, identified as Yogesh Arjun Lavale. According to reports, a video of the assault has been recorded, revealing the confrontation that occurred when a woman, along with her brother-in-law and father-in-law, boarded the bus from Georai Depot bound for Pune. At that time, the bus driver allegedly molested the woman by attempting to force her into the driver's cabin under the pretence of storing her belongings. The distressed woman started raising objections, leading to a heated argument. The woman's distress escalated, and a commotion ensued.

The woman levelled accusations of molestation against the driver, and in response, her brother-in-law reportedly slapped the driver. The driver, however, denied the molestation allegations and claimed that he was unjustly assaulted. The incident was captured on video and has been widely circulated.