Watch: Two killed, one injured in tragic Pune-Solapur highway accident

A tragic accident occurred on the Pune-Solapur highway, on Tuesday (June 20) at around 9:30 pm, a pedestrian was struck by a two-wheeler, resulting in the unfortunate demise of two individuals. Furthermore, one person sustained severe injuries in the incident.

Somnathbhau Madne, an agricultural labourer residing in Dapodi, Daund taluka, Pune, has lodged a complaint with the Yavat Police regarding the incident. The complaint was filed on behalf of Somnath's son, Dadasaheb Madne, who was involved in the unfortunate incident. Dadasaheb, while crossing the Solapur-Pune highway in front of Janaseva Medical in Yavat village around 9:30 pm, was struck by a black Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle travelling from Pune to Solapur.

Tragically, Dadasaheb Madne sustained severe injuries to his head, face, and leg in the accident. Despite being rushed to the government hospital in Yavat village, he succumbed to his injuries. Additionally, Prajwal Mahendra Shelke and Vivek Vikas Baravkar, both residents of Kedgaon, Daund taluka, Pune, were also riding a Bajaj Company's Plus motorcycle when the accident occurred. They suffered injuries to their head, arms, and legs and were subsequently admitted to a private hospital. Regrettably, Prajwal Shelke passed away late at night due to the accident.