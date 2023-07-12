Watch: Unexpected snake appearance startles attendees during press conference at Sanjay Raut's residence

The sudden appearance of a snake inside the residence of Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut in Bhandup caused a wave of panic among those present. Raut, who frequently interacts with the media, happened to be conducting a press conference at the time. This incident, wherein the snake entered the premises, took place in the morning.

During the morning press conference of spokesperson Sanjay Raut, an incident occurred wherein a snake was found near his chair. The snake belonged to the non-venomous Pandiwad species, but its presence led to the prompt conclusion of the press conference. A snake charmer was subsequently called to capture the snake, which was skillfully caught and placed inside a bag. However, this incident sparked a vibrant discussion among journalists and later garnered media attention.