Watch: Unexpected snake appearance startles attendees during press conference at Sanjay Raut's residence
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 12, 2023 12:33 PM 2023-07-12T12:33:01+5:30 2023-07-12T12:33:31+5:30
The sudden appearance of a snake inside the residence of Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut in Bhandup caused a wave of panic among those present. Raut, who frequently interacts with the media, happened to be conducting a press conference at the time. This incident, wherein the snake entered the premises, took place in the morning.
मुंबई - शिवसेना खासदार संजय राऊत यांच्या पत्रकार परिषदेत निघाला साप pic.twitter.com/wCQHntkUoB— Lokmat (@lokmat) July 12, 2023
During the morning press conference of spokesperson Sanjay Raut, an incident occurred wherein a snake was found near his chair. The snake belonged to the non-venomous Pandiwad species, but its presence led to the prompt conclusion of the press conference. A snake charmer was subsequently called to capture the snake, which was skillfully caught and placed inside a bag. However, this incident sparked a vibrant discussion among journalists and later garnered media attention.