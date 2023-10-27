Watch: Violence erupts during anti-encroachment drive in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A routine anti-encroachment operation led by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation in Mukundwadi took a violent and destructive turn on Thursday. Local residents allegedly assaulted civic workers and set fire to heavy machinery being used to demolish illegal structures.

The incident unfolded as the civic squad was in the process of removing temporary illegal structures. Some local residents opposed the action, claiming they had secured a court-issued stay order against the drive. Tensions escalated as some locals allegedly attacked civic personnel.

As the civic team attempted to depart the area, the situation deteriorated further when the irate locals targeted the heavy machinery employed in the operation. They vandalized the JCB vehicle's windows before setting it ablaze. Despite efforts to seek assistance from the fire brigade, the heavy machinery suffered significant damage by the time firefighters arrived on the scene.

According to reports, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation reported damages amounting to Rs30 lakh. Fortunately, no municipal staff members sustained injuries during the violent episode. In response to the incident, the municipal commissioner has called for a police complaint to be registered.

The municipal corporation has been rigorously tackling illegal structures in various parts of the city over the past weeks. Earlier this week, eight unauthorized shops were demolished in the railway station area. The civic administration has affirmed that their actions against unapproved structures will persist, urging citizens to voluntarily remove any illegal constructions.