Watch: Water scarcity forces Nashik villagers to risk lives in deep wells

The villages in Nashik are going through a tough time dealing with a lack of water. A video from Peint village went viral, showing many women fetching water from a well to meet their needs. Now, another incident has come to light in Koshimpada Village. Like before, a woman was seen carefully going down into a well to collect water.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Due to the water crisis, people of Koshimpada Village are compelled to consume; descent into a well to fetch water pic.twitter.com/6orDLsCpyQ — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

In a video shared by news agency ANI on Wednesday, a group of villagers gathered around a nearby well to fetch water. Among them, a woman bravely descended into the well to collect a small quantity of water.

The water source was found to be inadequate and located at a significant depth, making it difficult for people to access. As a result, individuals resorted to not only lowering buckets into the well but also personally descending into it to collect the available water.